Ahead of polls, demand for separate constituency echoes in Pangi valley

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, May 30

The geographically isolated and politically alienated Pangwal community of Pangi valley in Chamba district has renewed its demand for the restoration of the Pangi Assembly constituency, seeking “to rectify a historical injustice that has left the region marginalised and underdeveloped.”

19 gram panchayats The Pangi Assembly Constituency was established by the first Delimitation Commission of India in 1953, with Daulat Ram of the Indian National Congress, a Pangwal community member, as its representative

Pangi Valley, covering an area of 1,595 sq km, consists of 19 gram panchayats and 55 revenue villages

The region faces significant challenges due to its limited accessibility and inadequate infrastructure, healthcare and educational facilities, while its vast tourism potential, which may uplift the local economy, remains untapped

Amid the crescendo of the Lok Sabha election campaigns, the demand has gained momentum, bolstered by state political leaders, including Vikramaditya Singh, the PWD Minister and the Congress nominee from the Mandi parliamentary seat, under which the Pangi region falls. Vikramaditya Singh, while campaigning in Pangi recently, promised to raise the matter in Parliament, further fuelling the community’s hopes for redress.

The Pangi Assembly Constituency was established by the first Delimitation Commission of India in 1953, with Daulat Ram of the Indian National Congress, a Pangwal community member, as its representative.

However, in 1996, Pangi was merged with the Bharmour constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), effectively dissolving Pangi’s separate political representation.

Since then, the Bharmour constituency has been dominated by representatives of the Gaddi community, leaving the Pangwal community without a voice in the state legislature.

Trilok Thakur, chairman of the Pangwal Ekta Manch, claims this has led to significant disparities in development compared to other tribal areas in the state, such as Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, which have maintained separate constituencies and have seen more substantial development.

Characterised by harsh terrain and severe climatic conditions, Pangi remains one of the most backward regions in Himachal Pradesh. Separated from the rest of the state by the Pir Panjal mountain range, the region has limited connectivity, particularly during the winter season, when the Sach Pass route is closed and people have to travel approximately 700 km from either Jammu and Kashmir or Manali to reach the district headquarters.

“The lack of direct political representation has exacerbated these challenges, as local issues often go unaddressed in the state legislature,” he said. The Pangwal community emphasises that the unique geographical, cultural and social characteristics of Pangi necessitate distinct political representation to ensure equitable development. Despite the increase in total seats from 60 to 68 in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1972, and subsequent delimitation exercises, Pangi has not regained its constituency status.

With an estimated population of 25,000-30,000, Pangi remains a Scheduled Area under the Constitution’s Fifth Schedule.

Funds allocated to the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) for Pangi have often remained underutilised due to the lack of local political leadership, he added.

BJP’s Bharmour legislator Dr Janak Raj too supports sentiments of the people of Pangi. “Way before being elected to the state Assembly, I have strongly supported the demand. I have highlighted the issue inside the house, outside the house and every possible platform,” he says.

As the nation approaches another round of delimitation probably in 2026, the Pangwal community urges the authorities to rectify the historical oversight and restore the Pangi Assembly constituency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba