AI research centre opened at Shoolini varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 17

A centre for research on extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) was inaugurated at Shoolini University here today.

It was inaugurated by Yogoda Satsanga Society of India vice-president Swami Smaranananda Giri. He completed his PhD in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the IIT-Kharagpur and a post-doctoral fellowship from Concordia University in Montreal (Canada).

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said, “The Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre stands as a testament to the university’s commitment to providing its students an environment that is conducive to growth, innovation, and holistic learning.”

Ashish Khosla, president, innovation, Shoolini University, said the students would have an opportunity to work on live, cutting-edge projects during their course of study through collaborations with industry partners.