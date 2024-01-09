AI use to be promoted in health sector: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, January 8
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be used to strengthen health services in the state.
Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here, said that the state government would contemplate the creation of a department of Artificial Intelligence, which would be one of a kind in the country. The government was working at large scale use of AI in various fields, he added.
He said that the government would establish a national cancer centre at Hamirpur, for which the formalities were being completed. “The centre will have departments of hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Centre for Preventive Oncology and Centre for Molecular Oncology,” he added.
Sukhu said that the use of high-end technology would be ensured at the cancer centre and a world-class diagnostic lab would be established there. “Best health facilities will be provided to patients with the use of the latest technology, including molecular oncology. The government will strengthen the existing cancer care units,” he added.
