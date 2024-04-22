AICC observer meets Congress workers from Mandi’s nine Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 21

Sanjay Dutt, AICC observer for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, held a meeting with the party workers of nine Assembly constituencies of the district at the Gandhi Bhawan here today. He urged party workers to gear up for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The party workers gave suggestions to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level and to gear up the election campaign in Mandi

Dutt was accompanied by former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, District Congress president Prakash Chaudhary, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur and other local leaders on the stage. He met the party workers Assembly constituency wise and listened to their views regarding the strategy to win the elections. The party workers gave suggestions to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level and to gear up the election campaign in Mandi.

According to sources, heated arguments were witnessed during the meeting with the workers from the Seraj Assembly constituency but Dutt and Kaul Singh pacified them. Both leaders asked the party workers to work collectively for the victory of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh on the Mandi seat.

Kaul Singh said, “The party workers should make people aware about the failures of the Central Government. The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 but the Central Government had taken no concrete steps in this direction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year to end unemployment in the country but did nothing. As a result, unemployment is at its peak in the country and the unemployed youth are in utter distress.”

Kaul Singh said, “Inflation is also a major issue, which affects common people. The prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel are rising, directly impacting the transportation system and the kitchen of common people. The price of an LPG cylinder is around Rs 1,100 while the petrol price per litre is around Rs 100. The BJP had promised ‘Achhe Din’ to the citizens of the country but did nothing to turn the promise into reality.”

Dutt asked the party workers to forget differences and unite for the Congress’ win on the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. He urged them to make the public aware about the failures of the Central Government and also the achievements of the state government.

He added that during the rain disaster in Himachal last year, the state government had done a commendable job and there was need to make the public aware about it.

