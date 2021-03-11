AICC Secretary: Efforts on to strengthen party

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

All India Congress Committee secretary Rajesh Tiwari said today that efforts were being made to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level in Himachal.

“I held a meeting with party workers here to chalk out a strategy to ensure win in the coming Assembly elections. A dialogue will be initiated at the party platform to end factionalism among local leaders in Assembly constituencies,” he added.

“To ensure better coordination among party leaders and prepare workers to ensure the Congress’ victory in the state, the party leadership has appointed 13 AICC secretaries and given them the responsibility of five Assembly constituencies each. Mandal committees are being constituted to strengthen the party,” he said.

Tiwari said that party ticket would be allocated after conducting a survey about the candidates to know about their winning potential.