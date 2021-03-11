AICC spokesman targets BJP over inflation

Mandi, August 18
AICC spokesperson Alok Sharma targeted the BJP over inflation and unemployment here today.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that during the BJP regime in the state and at the Centre, the inflation had risen affecting the common man. The double-engine government of the BJP had failed to control inflation and provide employment to the youth.
“The BJP came to power by promising to create jobs. But the government has done nothing,” he added.
“The Congress is against Agnipath scheme introduced by the Central government. We have been demanding appointment to those, who have passed the competitive exam of army before the introduction of the scheme,” he said.
In reply to a query, he said that both Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP had been associated with the ideology of BJP before joining the Congress.
