AIFF member arrested for hitting Himachal Pradesh women players

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by the Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, an official said.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division here, had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

“Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by the Mapusa police for causing hurt, using force against women and other charges,” DSP Sandesh Chodankar said.

The AIFF, meanwhile, formed a probe panel to investigate the matter and asked it to submit the report within seven days.

