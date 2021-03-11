AIIMS-Bilaspur signs MoU for specially abled

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 31

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, has signed an MoU with the National Institute for Empowerment of Person with Visual Disabilities, Dehradun, and the Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Sundernagar, in Mandi district on its campus in Bilaspur yesterday.

Prof (Dr) Vir Singh Negi, Executive Director, AIIMS, said that that motive behind signing the MoU with the institutes was to provide quality medical care and rehabilitative services for the welfare of specially abled persons (divyangjan). He said that AIIMS would provide specialist and super specialist medical care services to specially abled persons at the institute and through outreach programmes in the community.

He said that the NIEPVD and the CRC would help in providing rehabilitative services and assistive devices to the specially abled persons. Tele-consultation services would also be made available for better coordination between the institutes.

He said that faculty from these institutes would exchange their expertise though lectures and technologies to improve quality of life of specially abled.