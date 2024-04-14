Aiming to oust BJP, CITU out with workers’ manifesto

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 13

The CITU organised a convention to strengthen the ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ campaign at Kisan Mazdoor Bhawan, Rampur. At the convention, hundreds of workers associated with SJVN projects, Adani Agro Fresh, Rampur Municipal Council, Khaneri Hospital, MGNREGA, mid-day meal scheme and Anganwadi participated.

The convention was inaugurated by CITU state president Vijendra Mehra and district president Kuldeep Dogra concluded the session. Mehra called upon the workers to oust the Modi government from power and defeat the BJP. He said ever since the Modi government had come to power, it had been continuously attacking the rights of workers.

The Modi-led government had abolished the 44 labour laws that were achieved after long struggles and sacrifices of the workers and changed these to four labour codes. These codes were anti-labour and pro-capitalist, he added. “These labour codes benefit only the corporate world and the industrialists. Unemployment in the country has reached its peak and inflation is skyrocketing,” said Mehra.

Even the security of the country was being jeopardised with the introduction of the Agniveer scheme. “The country’s natural and public resources were being handed over to a few big industrialists and religious issues were being used to divert people’s attention from actual issues,” said Mehra.

He added, “While on one hand, taxes like the GST have been continuously imposed on the public, on the other hand, tax and loan waivers worth lakhs of crores have been given to corporate families. This shows that the Modi-led government is busy filling the pockets of its corporate friends by putting huge tax burden on the pockets of the common people.” A workers’ manifesto was issued and a resolution was taken to oust the BJP government from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gautam Adani #MGNREGA