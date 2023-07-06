Air connectivity to be improved across Himachal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 5

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today virtually laid the foundation stone of the modern police station at Shahpur to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crore today.

During the tenure of the previous govt, nothing was done in the name of investment, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to develop Kangra district as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state and said Kangra airport would be expanded to enhance the footfall of international and domestic tourist. The state government has initiated the process of land acquisition for its expansion. He assured that the state government would provide government land to the displaced people so that no one be left homeless. The expansion of Kangra Airport would bring economic prosperity in the region.

The Chief Minister said that efforts were afoot to improve air connectivity, including the construction of a hangar for choppers in Palampur. The government plans to allocate Rs 70 crore for the Shahpur-Fatehpur road project and has provided funds for Rehan College. Approval has been granted for the opening of a police station in Bir.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to ensure balanced and uniform development of the entire state. The government was working to attract investments in IT sector. In ITI, Shahpur, training course has been started to train drone pilots and mechanics.

Despite the state’s challenging economic condition, the Chief Minister assured that there would be no shortage of funds for development. He said that present state government has provided old pension scheme to its employees so that they could live secure and respectable life during their old age.

Sukhu said that a Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, has been formed to pursue 7.19 per cent share of Himachal in Chandigarh. He criticised the previous BJP government for neglecting the state’s interests in various projects, particularly in power projects undertaken by the SJVN. He sought the cooperation of the BJP where state’s interests were involved.