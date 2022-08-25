Air connectivity to Shimla restored, flights from Sept 6

Air connectivity to Shimla restored, flights from Sept 6

Alliance Air will resume operations of ATR-42 (600) on the route. PTI

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 24

Finally, after a gap of two-and-a-half years flights will be resumed from the Jubbarhatti airport near Shimla when Alliance Air will resume air operations from September 6.

The flight will not just connect the state capital with Delhi but also with Dharamsala and Kullu. “Alliance Air has acquired a new fixed wing air craft ATR -42 (600) and flights will be resumed from here on September 6 after signing of an MoU with the Tourism department shortly,” said Chief Secretary RD Dhiman. He today virtually discussed all the modalities for resuming flights with CEO of Alliance Air Vineet Sood.

The resumption of flights will give a boost to the tourism industry, which has been ailing post Covid pandemic. Resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of the hoteliers. While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate all seven days, the one linking Shimla-Kullu will be four days a week and between Shimla and Dharamsala thrice a week.

“The state government will underwrite 50 per cent of the seats for flights between Shimla and Dharamshala and Kullu. Also, the government will explore the possibility of allowing Class I gazetted and senior officers to travel by air to these two destinations. The Tourism and Finance Department have been asked to work out the modalities for the resumption of flights.

While the two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and at Gaggal in Dharamsala have reliable air connectivity, the tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular flights from Jubbarhatti airport, near here.

Efforts to link Shimla through heli taxi also failed to take off, thereby affecting arrival of high-end tourists. Some of the luxury hotels in the state capital had even agreed to take guarantee for some of the seats in case air connectivity was resumed.

Shimla-Delhi flights to operate daily

  • The flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate all seven days, the one linking Shimla and Kullu will be four days a week and between Shimla and Dharamsala thrice a week.
  • Two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and at Gaggal in Dharamsala have regular and reliable air connectivity. The tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular flights from Jubbarhatti airport that serves the capital

