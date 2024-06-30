Air Force officer details process of recruitment in armed forces

Palampur, June 29
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Palampur) Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa appreciated the efforts of university NCC Officer Ankur Sharma for arranging a special lecture delivered by the former Chairman of the Air Force Selection Board, Air Commodore Amit Verma.
A total of 140 cadets of the university and adjoining colleges were all ears at the event. Air Commodore Verma detailed the process of selection in the armed forces through the Service Selection Board, explaining the interview and selection process. Subedar Kiran Kumar of 5 HP Company NCC, Dharamsala, was among those present at the lecture. The lecture was organised on the recommendation of Commanding Officer Colonel Manish Modi.
