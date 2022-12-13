Air, railway connectivity in Chamba sought

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 12

Members of the Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, said here today that they would continue to press for air and rail connectivity as well as a passport office at Chamba town till the district is not directly linked with Chandigarh, Amritsar and Shimla.

Association president AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri hoped that the new government would come true to their expectations and fulfil the long-pending demands of the residents of Chamba district.

They sought the fulfilment of their long-standing demand of commencement of a heli-taxi service from Chamba to Chandigarh, Amritsar and Shimla. The association office-bearers urged the government to properly run the local government medical college, which needs adequate specialist doctors and paramedical staff, besides basic amenities like MRI, CT scan, radiography, dialysis and chemotherapy.

They demanded the introduction of the first rapid response bike ambulance service for ailing persons in difficult terrains of this mountainous district.

Besides, various other issues of Chamba town such as proper regulation of one-way traffic, removal of encroachments along the crematorium path, concretising of hillside escarpment of Paccatala vicinity, etc, were to be resolved, they added.

#chamba #Shimla