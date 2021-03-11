Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; know the timings

Chandigarh, August 16
Flights on Tuesday started from New Delhi and Chandigarh to Bhuntar airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu.
In the first flight, 32 passengers landed at Bhuntar Airport in an ATR-42 aircraft.
Inaugural landing of ATR42 at Kullu Manali Airport today.@aaikmbairport welcomes #ATR42 flight with #watercanonsalute. @aaiRedNR @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/CryyN4HQyc— Kullu-Manali Airport, Bhuntar (@aaikmbairport) August 16, 2022
After that 17 passengers took flight from Bhuntar to Chandigarh-Delhi.
Earlier, these services were to start from Monday, but due to bad weather the plane could not take off.
Timings
This aircraft will take off from Delhi at 6.45 am and will land at Chandigarh airport at 7.20 am. The flight will take off from Chandigarh at 7.30 pm and will reach Bhuntar airport at 8:20 am and will leave Bhuntar airport for Chandigarh at 8:55 am and will depart from Chandigarh at 9.40 pm and reach Delhi at 11:20 pm.
