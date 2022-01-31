Airport on Mandi farm land opposed

Shimla, January 30
The CPM has said the airport should not be constructed on fertile land in Balh in Mandi.
“People produce three crops in a year in this area to earn their livelihood. Is it a right decision to use such fertile land for constructing an airport, especially when there’s an alternative available?” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad. “The project will affect and displace 2,000 families of 12 villages and around 2,000 migrant labourers.”
Shad said the selection of the site was questionable considering there’s a massive scarcity of agricultural land in the state. “There’s only 11 per cent land available for agriculture in the state. It doesn’t make any sense to divert the fertile land for airport construction, especially in the Balh which is known as mini Punjab for its agricultural productivity,” said Shad. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions