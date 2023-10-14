AIU team signs MoU with Taipei varsity

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 13

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Professor Sat Prakash Bansal, along with a delegation of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) recently visited Taiwan on the invitation of the country’s Education Minister Dr Mon Chi Leo.

The delegation included the senior VCs of six Indian universities and AIU Secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal.

The visit was organised to discuss academic exchange and research advancement between Indian and Taiwanese universities.

In a press release issued here today, the VC Prof Bansal said the delegation today signed an MoU with Taipei University. Under this, the Indian and Taiwanese students and faculty members will get the opportunity to participate in exchange programmes, where they can share their knowledge and experiences, explore new academic perspectives and expand their intellectual horizons, he added.

This exchange of faculty members and students will enrich the experiences between Indian and Taiwanese institutions and promote global perspectives. Additionally, this MoU will give impetus to joint research and educational development.

Student stipends, faculty training and technical exchange will also be addressed. The delegation will look for coordination for joint degree programmes, research and exchange programmes between the universities of the two countries, he said.

#Dharamsala #Taiwan