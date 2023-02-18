Akanksha bags bronze in taekwondo nationals

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 17

Akanksha Kumari from Jandru, a remote village of the district, bagged bronze medal in National Taekwondo Championship held in Nasik in Maharashtra earlier this month.

She was accorded rousing welcome on her arrival in the village by parents and villagers on her arrival at the village yesterday.

Akanksha (21) had won silver medal in the state championship in 2018 and gold medal in state level inter college championship in 2021 held at Baijnath. She was also a member of district volleyball women’s team.

Rajender Rana, MLA, Sujanpur, while congratulating Akanksha on her achievement, said that he would provide every possible help to the budding taekwondo player of

his constituency.