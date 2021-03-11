Education Notes

Akshat wins slogan-writing contest

Akshat Verma stood first in the slogan-writing competition held at Government Senior Secondary School, Cheog, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day. In junior section, Aarti and Priyanka bagged the first and the second spot, respectively. Various other events like painting competition and essay writing were also held to raise awareness against the use of tobacco. In the declamation contest, Kajal came first and Aakriti won the painting competition.

St Bede’s Alumni Assn to clean Naldehra

St Bede’s Alumni Association in collaboration with Earth Day Network has taken the initiative to clean up Naldera, near the Naldehra Golf course about 20 km from Shimla, on June 5. Since it’s a popular site among tourists, they tend to leave behind garbage and litter the place. Volunteers from Shimla Amateur Garden and Environment Society,

St Bede’s Alumni Association, Whispering Breezes Club, Inner Wheel Club and other local groups that feel a sense of ownership for the environment, have decided to join the clean-up drive.

Painting comPetion held

A painting competition was held ahead of the Shimla Summer Festival at Daulat Singh Park for school as well as university students. The event was held from June 1-3 and was conducted by the Department of Language and Culture.

Baddi University’s admission prospectus

Baddi University has launched the admission prospectus under ‘Earn While You Learn Programme’. Dr Arun Kant Panoli, the Dean of Management Studies, said that the university is situated in the middle of Asia’s largest Pharma industrial area and the School of Pharmacy of Baddi university is considered as one of the best institutes in North India. “Under ‘Earn While You Learn’ programme of the university, engineering students will get a scholarship of Rs 9,000 per month from the second year and 100 per cent placement is guaranteed after the completion of their study,” he added.

Quiz on Environment Day

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board is organising the first-ever state-level inter-school quiz competition ‘Himachal Enviro Quiz- 2022’ on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 in association with ‘Nimyle Eco Friendly India Mission’. Suresh Bhardwaj, Minister for Urban Development, will be the chief guest on the occasion. The day-long event will be held at HP University, Summer Hill. The district-level online round was conducted on May 20, wherein 2,754 schools and 4,944 teams had participated. Subsequent to the district-level event, 3 teams from each district have qualified for the semi-final. These 36 teams will compete for the title of ‘First Himachal Pradesh Environment Champion’.

