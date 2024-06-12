Alcohol major cause of accidents in Shimla, Kinnaur, survey finds

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

Inexperienced tourist drivers and high rates of alcohol consumption among drivers have emerged as major causes of accidents and accidental deaths in remote areas of Shimla and Kinnaur districts.

These are the findings of a survey on road accidents in remote areas of Shimla and Kinnaur, conducted on the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma.

The Traffic, Tourist, and Railway Unit (TTR) conducted this survey, during which Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), TTR, Narveer Singh Rathore visited Rampur tehsil in Shimla and the Sangla-Chitkul area in Kinnaur.

During the survey, the ASP interacted with local taxi drivers, heavy-motor vehicle drivers and private vehicle drivers to identify major causes of accidents.

The survey revealed that many tourists visit these areas in their own vehicles — including taxis and motorcycles. However, they lack experience in driving through the hilly terrains of the region. This leads to challenges in negotiating narrow and blind curves, resulting in accidents, which can turn fatal.

Apart from this, a high rate of alcohol consumption among drivers was noted as another leading cause of road mishaps in the areas.

The survey also analysed other significant causes of accidents, and advisories were issued to local field functionaries to address these issues.

Similarly, the TTR unit conducted a survey on road traffic accidents in the Kullu district, predominantly focusing on the Manali-Rohtang and Atal Tunnel areas.

Government Railway Police Station (Kangra) SHO, Inspector Sandeep, visited these areas and conducted a survey on traffic congestion using a drone camera. The TTR Unit in Shimla analysed the drone footage and issued advisories to the field functionaries in Kullu district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur #Shimla