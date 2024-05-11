Alert issued after water level rises in Pandoh dam

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 10

With the water level in the Pandoh dam rising, the District Administration has asked people to avoid venturing close to the banks of the Beas downstream in Mandi district.

Jogindernagar Subdivisional Magistrate Manish Chaudhary said if the water level in the dam rises further, there was a possibility of it being released into the Beas in coming days. In such a situation, people living close to the river should stay alert so that no untoward incident occurs, he added.

The SDM said as per information received from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, Pandoh, the water level in the dam has risen due to melting of snow in the catchment area of the Beas.

In such a situation, he added, the flood gates of the dam can be opened any time in future. This might lead to rise in the water level of the river downstream.

The SDM has appealed to people to refrain from venturing close to the river in Mandi district for the next few days.

