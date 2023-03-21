Alert sounded, vigil up along Punjab border

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that a high alert had been sounded in the state in view of the situation in Punjab and security along its border had been strengthened.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here, said that security and surveillance in areas along the Punjab border had been stepped up in view of the manhunt launched by the Punjab Police against Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. “I want to assure everyone that there is no cause for worry and the situation is completely under control,” he added.

He said that the state was well prepared to meet any eventuality. “However, strict directions have been issued to officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to any visitor in Himachal while maintaining vigil along the border,” he added.

Asked about the Manikaran incident involving tourists from Punjab, Sukhu said that there was no cause for concern, as it was an isolated case where some anti-social elements tried to create trouble and vitiate the atmosphere. “The people of Himachal and Punjab have always shared cordial relations. If they see the movement of suspicious-looking people in their area, they must alert the police,” he added.

He said that if required, he would speak to his Punjab counterpart so that the people of the two states enjoy cordial relations.