Alignment of Pathankot-Mandi highway altered, old stretch faces neglect

Palampur, February 11

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has changed 60 per cent alignment of the 208-km-long Pathankot-Mandi highway. The old highway that is being used by thousands of vehicles daily is in a state of neglect. In the absence of repairs and maintenance, the journey on the highway has become hazardous.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that on the 100-km Malan to Padhar stretch, the NHAI had planned to construct a new road. Likewise, between Pathankot and Nagrota Bagwan, the alignment in the 30-km stretch has been changed. Under the present circumstances, the old highway is in a bad shape. Even routine repairs are not being carried out by the NHAI as its focus is on the new project.

Besides, over 35 minor and major bridges on old highways have turned into accident spots since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to replace them or undertake maintenance.

Most of these bridges were constructed over a century ago during the British rule and have outlived their utility, while many have been declared unsafe. As these bridges are narrow, traffic jams in Maranda, Mattor and Sahapur areas have become a routine affair.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway was taken over by the NHAI four years ago for four laning but there is no sign of improvement or widening of the old road till date. Because of the change in the alignment in total 130-km busy highway, the NHAI has no plan to use the old track which has been virtually abandoned.

A senior officer of the state PWD said the state government, through a notification, had already transferred this road to the NHAI. Now, it is the responsibility of the NHAI to maintain and repair the old as well as the new highway.

A number of accidents have taken place on the narrow highway in the past two months. In an incident, six persons lost their lives when their vehicles rolled down into the gorge in a narrow bridge at Kalu Di Hatti on the outskirts of Palampur town. The bridge on the narrow curve near Mattor (Kangra) and another near Kalu Di Hatti opposite the petrol pump on the NH has become a major accident hazard.

Anil Sen, Project Director, NHAI, said they were well-versed with the situation. The NHAI had already completed the tendering process for the first package between Chakki bridge and 32 Mile. All narrow and old bridges would be replaced soon, he added.

