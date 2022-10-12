Alka: BJP relying on PM, ignoring local issues

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba today said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was missing from the campaign. The BJP was totally relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spearhead the poll campaign.

In a statement issued here today, Alka mocked at the BJP for seeking votes in Himachal in Modi’s name and the works done outside the state. She said the BJP was not talking of local issues as practically every section of society be it women, youth, employees and farmers was unhappy with the government.

She said “The BJP is trying to get political mileage of issues relevant to other states. People have made up their mind to vote the BJP out of power due to rampant corruption, administrative inexperience and financial mismanagement that has pushed Himachal into huge debt.

#alka lamba #jai ram thakur #narendra modi #Shimla