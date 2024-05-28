Alka Lamba questions PM’s silence on Prajwal Revanna

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 27

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over MP Prajwal Revanna, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba today sought to know the whereabouts of the Karnataka MP, besides action taken by the government against him.

Addressing the media here, Lamba questioned why the Centre had failed to take action against “mass rapist” Revanna, a member of the BJP’s alliance party, who is reportedly in Germany.

Lamba alleged that Revanna raped hundreds of women, filmed the acts and used the footage to blackmail the victims. Despite these serious allegations, she lamented the lack of initiative from the PM and his government on bringing Revanna to justice and cancelling his passport.

The Congress leader also criticised PM Modi’s apparent endorsement of Revanna while campaigning in Karnataka. Lamba also raised her concern over the Prime Minister’s silence on similar cases, including the alleged misconduct by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan.

Taking potshots at prominent figures within the BJP, Lamba also called out BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut and Union Minister Smriti Irani for their silence on the issue, urging them to join the call for action against Revanna.

On the occasion, Lamba unveiled a poster ‘Modi ka Parivar, Bhartiya Janata Party’, featuring images of rape accused leaders affiliated with the BJP and its allies.

Lamba also attacked PM Modi on issue of national security, particularly citing his response to the Galwan conflict with China. Despite the sacrifice of the soldiers in Galwan to protect our motherland, PM Modi gave a clean chit to China by saying that it did not intrude in Indian territory in Galwan valley in June 2020, she said.

Lamba also accused the BJP government of failing on multiple fronts, including the economy, unemployment and farmer welfare.

She promised a slew of reforms, including relief to women facing domestic violence, job creation initiatives and support to farmers, if the Congress was voted to power.

Condemning “PM Modi’s diversionary tactics”, Lamba accused him of engaging in petty politics while neglecting pressing issues facing the nation. She also criticised the BJP for its alleged role in destabilising state governments and vowed to reverse controversial policies, such as the Agniveer scheme, after the Congress assumed power.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Alka Lamba #Congress #Karnataka #Mandi #Narendra Modi #Prajwal Revanna #Smriti Irani