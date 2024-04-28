All Chamba TB patients getting cash benefits: WHO consultant

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 27

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday organised a monthly review meeting of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme at the Chief Medical Officer’s office in Chamba.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kapil Sharma presided over the meeting.

Dr Atmika, a consultant from the World Health Organisation, participated in the meeting as the special guest. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atmika said 100 per cent of all tuberculosis (TB) patients in Chamba were getting the cash benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, and appreciated the district health authorities for the achievement.

District Health Officer Dr Jalam Bharadwaj said the government aimed to make the state TB-free according to the prescribed standards.

He presented a PowerPoint presentation, highlighting the ongoing programmes for TB-free gram panchayats, the SN Survey and the Nikshay Mitra scheme.

He emphasised the need to raise awareness among the general public about TB symptoms — such as persistent cough for two weeks, weight loss, lumps in the body, night sweats, and coughing up blood.

He stressed the importance of eliminating the discrimination and stigma that TB patients face and increasing community participation in eradicating TB. He said the criteria for TB-free panchayats must be publicised.

District TB Officer Dr Harit Puri said a review of TB case notifications and other indicators for improvement in the outcomes of every TB patient in the district was conducted in the meeting.

Every CHC, PHC, SC, SH, district hospital and medical college should refer patients with TB symptoms to health institutions for TB testing, where they could undergo TB diagnosis, he added.

