All districts in Himachal to get heliports

Shimla, March 19
In a bid to boost tourism in the state, the government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to identify land on priority for the construction of heliports in their districts. The government has decided to construct heliports in all districts, preferably near district headquarters, to shorten the travel time for high-end tourists.
“It will not only give boost to tourism in the state but also help in emergency situations such as airlifting patients. Besides, the heliports could be used as evacuation points during any natural calamity and provide relief at the time of distress,” said a government spokesperson.
The government is focussing on boosting adventure, religious, rural, health and eco-tourism in the state. “Setting up ropeways to connect places and transport goods and passengers to remote places is one of the major priorities,” the spokesperson said. He further said that the government had received the Centre’s nod for the construction a ropeway for Bijli Mahadev in Kullu district. “The work on the ropeway will start within three months, which will prove to be a game changer in tourism promotion in the region,” he said.
The government has also decided to ‘e-connect’ major temples in the state that get high tourist footfall. “Once this facility gets operational, people will be able to make online bookings for ‘havan’, ‘bhandara’, ‘jagrata’ etc in these temples,” the spokesperson said.
To begin with, the government has directed the officers to start this facility from Mata Chintpurni temple in Una district. “The work on this pilot project has started and the software is being developed. Once this project is successful, it will be replicated in other big and famous temples of the state,” the spokesperson said.
