All HP educational institutions to reopen from Thursday as Covid situation improves

Shimla, February 14
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from Thursday as the Covid-19 situation has improved recently, an official spokesperson said.
The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, he added.
Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls.
It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.
