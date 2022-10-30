 All recruitments in govt depts will be investigated, says Cong : The Tribune India

All recruitments in govt depts will be investigated, says Cong

Releases ‘chargesheet’ against BJP regime

All recruitments in govt depts will be investigated, says Cong

Congress leaders release a ‘chargesheet’ in Shimla on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 29

The Congress released its ‘chargesheet’ titled ‘Loot ki choot’ against the BJP government here today. It was stated in the ‘chargesheet’ that the party, after assuming power, would set up a commission of inquiry into all recruitments made by the Jai Ram Thakur government.

The 23-page ‘chargesheet’ highlights the acts of omission and commission of the government in the past five years. The Congress said the ‘chargesheet’ could be summed up as ‘Bhajpa ke teen bhai, berozgari, bhrashtachar, mehngai’.

What 23-page document Highlights

  • Fiscal mismgmt with debt crossing Rs 62,000 crore
  • Police constable paper leak scam
  • Corruption in outsourced appointments
  • Rampant corruption during Covid pandemic
  • Mining mafia raj
  • Unemployment rate of 9.2%, higher than 7.9% national rate
  • Irregularities in government recruitments and outsourced jobs
  • Neglect of Rs 5,500 crore economy of apple and fruit growers
  • Scams in PWD, irrigation and education depts
  • Failure to fulfil promises made during 2017 poll

CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri said, “The Congress has decided to form a panel to probe into gross irregularities in appointments made by the HP Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board at Hamirpur.”

He said the Congress would also review all decisions taken by the BJP government in the last six months of its tenure. “The police constable recruitment paper was sold for Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh but those responsible for it are either sitting in the secretariat or the police headquarters,” he said.

Agnihotri said people from outside Himachal were given jobs and papers for the recruitment of police constable and Junior Engineer were leaked.

He said Virbhadra Singh was known as ‘Vikaswale CM’, Shanta Kumar as ‘Paniwale CM’ and PK Dhumal as ‘Sadkonwale CM’ but Jai Ram Thakur would be known as ‘Naukri bechne wale CM’. He alleged that all jobs were concentrated in two Assembly segments (CM’s Seraj and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh’s Dharampur).

He said an inquiry would be ordered into the purchase of water pipes worth Rs 2,200 crore, which were now lying dumped all over the state.

Agnihotri alleged that the BJP government misused public money on self-propaganda in the name of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’. “A bill of over Rs 500 crore spent on the rallies of PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers and the CM from the government exchequer will be sent to the BJP, as precious public money cannot be spent on party campaign.”

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the campaign committee, said the Congress would hold a probe into irregularities in every department, including purchases made during Covid, which had forced the then BJP president, Rajeev Bindal, to resign. “The Congress is not power hungry but wants to win elections to be able to change the corrupt system,” he added.

Sukhu said the state government was being remotely controlled by the Centre. “The Congress will honour all its guarantees like Rs 1,500 per month to women, old pension scheme for employees, filling 60,000 vacant government posts and Rs 680 crore soft loans for setting up start-ups,” he added.

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said the BJP government had no moral right to seek votes when it had played with the future of the youth. He added that the Congress would bring all guilty to book.

