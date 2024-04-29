All sections benefitted from PM Modi’s schemes: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 28

BJP candidate from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, a Union Minister and sitting MP from Hamirpur, today held a meeting with party workers at Dharampur in Mandi district. The Dharampur Assembly segment of Mandi comes under the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Addressing the workers, Anurag said the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guarantee of the BJP. He said in the past 10 years, the Union Government led by PM Modi had given the benefits of many schemes to every section of the country, including the poor, farmers, women and youth. In the next five years also, BJP’s resolution letter for all sections had been given before the public.

Free ration facility to continue The free ration facility to poor and needy would continue in the country for next five years, said Anurag Thakur while addressing meeting of Panna Pramukhs at Bhoranj near Hamirpur on Sunday

He said Modi wave was in ‘high tide’ in the country and NDA alliance would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, adding that the Congress and its allies had no vision for the development of the county

He said every elderly person above 70 years of age, whether poor, middle class or upper middle class, would get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The Union Minister said by increasing the scope of the Kisan Samman Yojana, the PM would encourage farmers to increase the production of nutritious vegetables by providing necessary agricultural inputs. Also, new clusters would be established for the production of essential vegetables like onion, tomato, potato etc. Storage and distribution facilities would also be provided in these clusters.

“PM Modi has promised to make 3 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and has empowered one crore rural women by making them ‘Lakhpati Didi’. Now three crore rural women will be made ‘Lakhpati Didi’,” he said.

