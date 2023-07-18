All water projects restored in Mandi, Lahaul & Spiti

Mandi, July 17
The Jal Shakti Department today fully restored potable water supply schemes, which were damaged in flashfloods, in Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts.
In Kullu district, 85 per cent water projects resumed supply while efforts were being made to restore the remaining damaged projects soon.
Upender Vaidya, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Mandi Zone, said, “All 790 big and small water projects affected by heavy rainfall and flashfloods in Mandi district, including the Uhal scheme, were restored today. In Lahaul and Spiti district, all 60 drinking water projects affected by heavy rain were restored. Kullu district was the worst hit by flashfloods and 638 projects of the Jal Shakti Department were badly damaged. Of these, 532 projects were restored. The work is underway on a war footing to restore the remaining schemes as soon as possible.”
Vaidya said, “Due to the efforts of the Deputy Chief Minister, we easily got necessary funds to purchase machinery and make other arrangements for the restoration of the damaged water supply schemes.”
Rohit Dubey, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Mandi, said that all drinking water schemes had been restored in the district. With the commissioning of the Uhal project, water supply to Mandi city was resumed.
