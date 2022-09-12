Alleging interference, Ashray Sharma quits Himachal Congress panel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 11

Ashray Sharma, general secretary of the HPCC and son of BJP MLA Anil Sharma, today resigned as a member from the Yuva Rozgar Yatra Committee of the party. The high command had constituted this committee in which Ashray Sharma was its member.

The committee was formed to lead a Yuva Rozgar Yatra in each Assembly constituency to mobilise the unemployed youth in its favour. In Mandi district, rivalry has erupted between two young leaders Ashray Sharma from Mandi and Congress MLA from Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh just before the start of the yatra.

The bitter relationship between the two families has been continuing for a long time. Former CM late Virbhadra Singh, father of Vikramaditya Singh, and former Telecom Minister late Pandit Sukh Ram, grandfather of Ashray, had remained the political opponents.

Today, Ashray Sharma alleged that “Vikramadiya Singh is going to start a Yuva Rozgar Yatra in Mandi district from Monday but he did not consult me. It was observed that political interference by Congress leaders from Shimla is going on in Mandi district, which is not acceptable. Earlier, I brought this to the notice of party in-charge but no action was taken to check this interference.”

“I decided to resign as a member from the committee and have sent my resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

