Alleging irregularities in MA results, HPU pupils demand revaluation

Shimla, April 27
Only 147 out of 775 students who appeared in the Masters of Arts (English) third semester examinations were able to clear all the exams. This has caused an outrage among students of the course, who accused the university of irregularities in the results.
147 of 775 pass
- Only 147 out of 775 students who appeared in the Masters of Arts (English) third semester examinations were able to clear all the exams
- HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said a committee had been constituted to look into allegations of the students
Students alleged that they noticed discrepancies between their expected performance, based on their knowledge and preparation, and the actual grades. Seeking revaluation of their answer sheets, a delegation of MA (English) students met the Vice-Chancellor and requested him to review the results and the marking scheme of the examinations.
“There appears to be a rigid pattern in the marking scheme. This rigid pattern in grading has raised suspicions among the student body regarding the fairness and impartiality of the evaluation process,” read a letter written by the aggrieved students to the Controller of Examination.
Meanwhile, HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said a committee had been constituted to look into allegations of the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...