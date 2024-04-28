 Alleging irregularities in MA results, HPU pupils demand revaluation : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  Alleging irregularities in MA results, HPU pupils demand revaluation

Alleging irregularities in MA results, HPU pupils demand revaluation

Alleging irregularities in MA results, HPU pupils demand revaluation

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Only 147 out of 775 students who appeared in the Masters of Arts (English) third semester examinations were able to clear all the exams. This has caused an outrage among students of the course, who accused the university of irregularities in the results.

147 of 775 pass

  • Only 147 out of 775 students who appeared in the Masters of Arts (English) third semester examinations were able to clear all the exams
  • HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said a committee had been constituted to look into allegations of the students

Students alleged that they noticed discrepancies between their expected performance, based on their knowledge and preparation, and the actual grades. Seeking revaluation of their answer sheets, a delegation of MA (English) students met the Vice-Chancellor and requested him to review the results and the marking scheme of the examinations.

“There appears to be a rigid pattern in the marking scheme. This rigid pattern in grading has raised suspicions among the student body regarding the fairness and impartiality of the evaluation process,” read a letter written by the aggrieved students to the Controller of Examination.

Meanwhile, HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said a committee had been constituted to look into allegations of the students.

#Shimla


