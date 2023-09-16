 Allotted a year ago, flats for urban poor develop defects : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Allotted a year ago, flats for urban poor develop defects

Allotted a year ago, flats for urban poor develop defects

Allotted a year ago, flats for urban poor develop defects

The Dharamsala MC has allotted 93 flats to urban poor.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 15

The flats constructed for urban poor under the Integrated Housing and Slum Development Program (IHSDP) of the Government of India in Dharamsala have started showing defects. The people, who have been allotted these units, have complained that within one year of their possession, the single-room flats allotted to them have become unfit for living. They have complained to the Dharamsala MC that water was leaking from the roofs in many flats and poor fitments were showing up at many places.

Matter taken up with company

  • MC withholds completion certificate of executing agency
  • Project took 10 years for completion
  • Project cost went up from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore
  • Experts have pointed out that the cost of apartments went up as the government opted for prefabricated technology
  • Dharamsala MC Commissioner said the matter of poor construction has been taken up with the company that constructed these units

Commissioner of Dharamsala MC, Anurag Chander Sharma, when asked, admitted to complaints regarding poor construction of flats. The matter of poor construction has been taken up with the company that has constructed these units and the completion certificate to be issued to the company has been withheld.

The project for building 147 flats for poor in Dharamsala was sanctioned during the stint of the BJP government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal. The work for construction was started during the stint of the Congress government from 2012-17.

The initial budget for the project was Rs 10 crore that was provided by the Union Ministry of Urban Development during the rule of UPA-II government. However, the Dharamsala municipal corporation in the year 2017 demanded additional Rs 10 crore for the completion of the project. Sources said that the corporation received about Rs 3.5 crore from state government for the project.

Meanwhile, the cost of construction of the houses went up to over Rs 15 crore. If the cost of the bridge constructed to ensure road connectivity to flats is included then the total cost of the project comes to above Rs 20 crore. Per unit cost of single-room houses went go up to Rs 20 lakh.

Experts have pointed out that the cost of single-room apartments was higher than the prices of single-room dwellings available in the area. They have alleged that the cost of apartments went up as the government went in for prefabricated technology rather than opting for the tradition concrete construction. Some have questioned the technological feasibility of bringing up prefabricated flats in hilly area like Dharamsala that receives heavy rainfall.

The urban poor in Dharamsala also had to pay about Rs 1.5 lakh for getting apartment built. As per the eligibility criteria, urban poor, who do not have their own houses and have an annual income of less than Rs 35,000, had been selected for allotment of houses. The Dharamsala MC has allotted 93 flats to urban poor.

#Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says Supreme Court

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

MC holds rally on cleanliness

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated