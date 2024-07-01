Already drafted plan to make it dream constituency

Bjp candidate Ashish Sharma is confident of securing victory. He responded to different questions, spelling out his priorities for the constituency. Excerpts:

What are your plans for Hamirpur in case you are elected?

I had intended to make Hamirpur a model constituency, but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dashed all those dreams. I had drafted development plans for the town and each gram panchayat with the goal of making model villages. I wish to pursue those plans.

Do you regret your decision to resign as an Independent MLA?

No, I have no regrets, but I am honoured that the BJP, the largest political party in the country, has given me this opportunity to fight on its platform from a constituency that was once a stronghold of the BJP. Joining the BJP was a longstanding ambition. I am grateful to the BJP leadership for warmly welcoming me into the saffron party fold.

Do you feel that the byelections would be difficult?

I won the previous election by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes. This time the gap will be bigger. The ruling party has done nothing for the constituency during the last 18 months. Congress is bent upon playing the CM card, although it was the CM who stifled progress in the state to benefit his close associates.

You are facing opposition from BJP leaders from Hamirpur. How do you plan to tackle it?

There is no opposition from BJP leaders in the constituency and the differences, if any, have been resolved amicably. The BJP is a disciplined party and workers here follow party directives, unlike the Congress.

