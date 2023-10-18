Alternative arrangements to check delay in panchayat works

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 17

Alternative arrangements have been made for smooth implementation of various developmental works in gram panchayats across the state, said a spokesperson for the Panchayati Raj Department in a press note issued here on Monday.

The department was taking all necessary steps to deal with the situation arising due to the unauthorised absence of some categories of employees, he said.

The spokesperson said, “The routine works under MGNREGA and other developmental activities, besides the issuance of various certificates are being done at the panchayat level. For the convenience of people, the charge of Panchayat Secretaries has been temporarily handed over to Gram Rozgar Sevaks, Sewing Teachers and Panchayat Chowkidars. They have also been given financial powers to function smoothly. This alternative arrangement has helped in the issuance of certificates and the normal functioning of gram panchayats.”

