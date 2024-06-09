Alternative road to be constructed

Tribune News Service

Shimla: In order to reduce vehicular traffic on Circular Road, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla will construct a 300-metre-long alternative road to connect Chhota Shimla to Vijaynagar via Brockhurst. Mayor Surender Chauhan and officials of the Public Works Department and the Forest Department recently visited the spot to review the project. The Mayor said traffic problems can be reduced by constructing alternative roads in the town via Circular Road and Bypass Road. The Mayor added that the widening of the Chhota Shimla-Shanan road is under progress.

#Shimla