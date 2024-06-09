Alternative road to be constructed

Shimla: In order to reduce vehicular traffic on Circular Road, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla will construct a 300-metre-long alternative road to connect Chhota Shimla to Vijaynagar via Brockhurst. Mayor Surender Chauhan and officials of the Public Works Department and the Forest Department recently visited the spot to review the project. The Mayor said traffic problems can be reduced by constructing alternative roads in the town via Circular Road and Bypass Road. The Mayor added that the widening of the Chhota Shimla-Shanan road is under progress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise