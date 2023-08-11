Alternative roads one should take as Chandigarh-Shimla road is closed for traffic

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

Following the closure of the Chandigarh-Shimla road at Chakki Mor since 3 am on Friday following a landslide, police have directed the motorists to use arterial roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli, Kamli-Bhojnagar-Kumarhatti as well as highways like Baddi-Nalagarh- Ramshehar-Kunihar and Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti for travelling to Shimla from Chandigarh.

The highway was opened for traffic three days ago after a temporary road was carved out by cutting the hill.

