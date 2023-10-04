Aluminium, lead, plastic to be exempted from AGT: Minister

Tribune News Service

Aluminium, lead and plastic-based products would be exempted from the Additional Goods Tax (AGT) which has burdened the industry with an additional tax. The imposition of this state-specific levy of AGT, which was in addition to the Goods and Service Tax (GST), has been opposed by the industry and claimed that it should have been subsumed with the GST after it was introduced.

New items like, aluminium and plastic products were included in the list of AGT a few months ago by the State Taxes and Excise Department in a bid to generate revenue.

Harshwardhan Chauhan, Industries Minister, shared this information here today. He said “The inclusion of aluminium products, lead and plastic in the list of items on which the AGT was levied was being reviewed by the state government. These products would soon be exempted from the list of the AGT.

When quizzed on the recent hike in electricity duty (ED) levied on the industries from 1 to 19 per cent, he said the issue has been discussed with the Chief Minister after receipt of a representation from the industry. The decision was being reviewed and the hike would be reduced to give relief to the industry.

He, however, said that the ED was increased to generate funds to provide relief to the people affected by rain-inflicted fury.

He added that the concessional rate of ED for a period of five years to the new and the expanding units which was withdrawn from September 1 would continue as before.

Chauhan said the state had incurred losses worth Rs 10,000 crore in the monsoon. He lauded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for revising the relief manual and giving relief to various sections of the society, including those whose concrete houses, semi-concrete houses and kutcha houses were damaged. Monetary relief was enhanced manifold for those who lost their cow sheds, shops, arable land, cattle, dhabas, etc.

He said despite having limited financial resources, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 4,500 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore under MGNREGA, to help the rain-affected people.

