Alumni talk at Jaypee University

The alumni cell of Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan, organised an alumni talk. Suhail Sharma, an alumnus of the 2006 batch, who is an IPS Officer and has served as Mumbai DCP, was the speaker for the day. He is currently a Public Service Scholar at Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. He is the youngest recipient of the Director General Insignia and had climbed the Mt Everest on May 20, 2016. Sharma spoke about his journey from a student at the university to how he left his IT job to prepare for UPSC exams. He also shared his passion for trekking and his aspiration to climb the Mt Everest.

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

While paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, the SFI said some people were trying to erase Mahatma’s thoughts and sacrifices from our history. The SFI added that when communal forces were out trying to belittle Mahatma’s contribution to the freedom struggle, everyone should take a pledge that they would not let such forces succeed in their designs.

NSUI team meets CM over expulsion

A NSUI delegation, led by state president Chhatar Thakur, met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding cancelling the expulsion of some NSUI leaders from Himachal Pradesh University and an inquiry into the unlawful admission of Vice Chancellor’s son in PhD. The NSUI said the CM assured them he would look into the issues. “If the Chief Minister will not act on his assurance, we will not hesitate from launching an agitation,” the student body said.