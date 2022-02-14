Alumni talk at Jaypee varsity

The alumni cell, Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan, organised an alumni talk. The lecture was delivered by Katyayani Bhatia of the 2011 batch, an officer in the Indian Revenue Service. She is currently the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Government of India. She has recently co-founded a gender collective, Viraam, addressing gender violence. Katyayani shared her journey of working with top MNCs, how she became interested in civil services and how the university shaped her into the person she is today.

Introduce yoga in colleges: ABVP

The ABVP has urged the government to start yoga and psychiatry classes in all colleges of the state. ABVP's Akash Negi said introduction of these subjects would help in the current stressful times. Yoga played an important role during the pandemic to keep people healthy, he said.