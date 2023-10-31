Amateur radio good option for emergency communication: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

The state government has decided to promote amateur radio (HAM) as an effective tool for alternative communication during emergencies, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

Volunteers will be registered and granted licences to operate HAM radio

The government will help in setting up new HAM radio clubs in educational institutions and provide financial aid to volunteers

He said, “The government has taken the decision as it recognises the need for evolving an alternative means of communication during emergencies and disasters, particularly when the traditional infrastructure like phone lines and Internet services are affected severely. The government has also decided to cover 80 per cent of cost of the HAM equipment used for the purpose.”

Sukhu said, “Amateur radio has utmost importance for emergency communication. It becomes a lifeline when wire lines, cellphones and other conventional means of communication fail. It can cover long distances, allowing emergency responders to coordinate efforts effectively in response to emergency situations.”

He said that the HAM services would ensure that vital information was transmitted even when other communication methods falter, potentially saving valuable lives and bolstering emergency response efforts. He added, “During a crisis, this exchange of vital information is crucial between information sources, emergency managers and those who have been affected by disasters.”

During the monsoon and the winter season, the communication system in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts fail. Under such circumstances, the promotion of HAM radio as an alternative means of communication is expected to be invaluable.”

Sukhu said, “Under the initiative, there is a proposal to create at least one HAM radio volunteer in each subdivision of the state. These volunteers will serve as a vital link in establishing an alternative communication channel in case of a disaster or emergency, connecting with emergency operation centres at the state level and all district emergency operation Centres.”

He added, “To ensure the effectiveness of the programme, volunteers will be registered and granted licences to operate HAM radio. To further support this effort, the state government will provide financial assistance to the volunteers for purchasing necessary equipment.”

Sukhu said, “The government will also help in setting up new HAM radio clubs in educational institutions, strengthening existing HAM radio clubs and imparting training to volunteers. The skills of amateur radio operators can be harnessed for public service in times of need and emergencies.”

