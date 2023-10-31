 Amateur radio good option for emergency communication: CM : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Amateur radio good option for emergency communication: CM

Amateur radio good option for emergency communication: CM

Amateur radio good option for emergency communication: CM


Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

The state government has decided to promote amateur radio (HAM) as an effective tool for alternative communication during emergencies, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

Govt to bear 80% cost of HAM equipment

  • The government to cover 80 per cent of cost of the HAM equipment used for the purpose
  • Volunteers will be registered and granted licences to operate HAM radio
  • The government will help in setting up new HAM radio clubs in educational institutions and provide financial aid to volunteers

He said, “The government has taken the decision as it recognises the need for evolving an alternative means of communication during emergencies and disasters, particularly when the traditional infrastructure like phone lines and Internet services are affected severely. The government has also decided to cover 80 per cent of cost of the HAM equipment used for the purpose.”

Sukhu said, “Amateur radio has utmost importance for emergency communication. It becomes a lifeline when wire lines, cellphones and other conventional means of communication fail. It can cover long distances, allowing emergency responders to coordinate efforts effectively in response to emergency situations.”

He said that the HAM services would ensure that vital information was transmitted even when other communication methods falter, potentially saving valuable lives and bolstering emergency response efforts. He added, “During a crisis, this exchange of vital information is crucial between information sources, emergency managers and those who have been affected by disasters.”

During the monsoon and the winter season, the communication system in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts fail. Under such circumstances, the promotion of HAM radio as an alternative means of communication is expected to be invaluable.”

Sukhu said, “Under the initiative, there is a proposal to create at least one HAM radio volunteer in each subdivision of the state. These volunteers will serve as a vital link in establishing an alternative communication channel in case of a disaster or emergency, connecting with emergency operation centres at the state level and all district emergency operation Centres.”

He added, “To ensure the effectiveness of the programme, volunteers will be registered and granted licences to operate HAM radio. To further support this effort, the state government will provide financial assistance to the volunteers for purchasing necessary equipment.”

Sukhu said, “The government will also help in setting up new HAM radio clubs in educational institutions, strengthening existing HAM radio clubs and imparting training to volunteers. The skills of amateur radio operators can be harnessed for public service in times of need and emergencies.”

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

3
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

4
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

5
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

6
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

7
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

8
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

9
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

10
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...


Cities

View All

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; UT likely to review EV policy

Administration unveils revamped plaza

‘Ample’ supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles