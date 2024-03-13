Ambar Mahajan appointed Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Director

Nurpur, March 12
A Youth Congress activist from Nurpur Assembly constituency, Ambar Mahajan, has been appointed the Director of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).
The Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation issued a notification to this effect yesterday.
The local Block Congress unit has hailed the appointment of Mahajan. Mahajan, who is son of former MLA Ajay Mahajan, while thanking Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and HPTDC Chairman R.S. Bali said he would work hard to fulfil the state governments’ commitment to developing Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state.
