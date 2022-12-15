Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 14

Incurring huge financial losses owing to the poor dispatch of cement from the twin plants of ACC at Gagal and Ambuja Cements Limited at Darlaghat, the management has decided to shut their operations from tomorrow. The two plants were taken over by the Adani group recently.

As per a notice issued today, the management has stated that the rising operational cost which includes transportation and raw material cost and the prevailing market conditions, the transportation of cement has been drastically reduced. This has led to poor dispatch of cement which has hit the company’s market share. The company was incurring huge financial losses.

Keeping in view these circumstances, the management has been forced to shut the operations of its two plants and all related activities with immediate effect.

All employees have been informed not to attend the duties with immediate effect till further instructions issued late this evening. Hundreds of employees are engaged in the two plants.

#gautam adani #solan