Ambuja Cements told to develop green belt

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 29

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has directed Ambuja Cements Limited to provide three layers of trees along its plant within three weeks.

Hike effect The SPCB directions seen as a measure to tighten noose on cement makers, who have increased the price of a cement bag by Rs 30, embarrassing the government.

The plant was inspected by a team of officials on February 10 where some shortcomings were observed. Following this, the plant management was issued a show-cause notice on March 23, but directions given in the notice were not complied with.

A last opportunity has now been given to the management to comply with the directions.

The directions are seen as yet another measure to tighten the noose on cement makers, who have increased the price of a cement bag

by Rs 30, embarrassing

the government.

A slew of notices have been issued to the manufacturers in the last one week, including the imposition of environmental compensation.

As per the fresh directions by member secretary Apoorv Devgan on April 22, the plant management has been directed to develop a green belt of 7.5 m width in the mining area within three weeks.

Other directions like providing sprinklers at the crusher area, active mining area and office location within three weeks have also been issued.

It is clear that the government is keen to prevail upon the manufacturers who are yet to announce any reduction in cement rates.

Apart from this, providing mist sprinkling systems at all material transfer points are also supposed to be provided to offset the air pollution. The management has also been directed to prepare a road sweeping and water sprinkling schedule and display it at the entry and exit gates at every location.

The provision of covering storage sheds within two months, providing additional sheets on both sides of raw material handling and preparing standard-operating procedures for cleaning the material handling areas to control the dust emission during maintenance activities have also been laid down.