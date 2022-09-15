Ambulance facility sought at Junga

Shimla, September 14

A delegation of the Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) and the All India Democratic Women’’s Association yesterday apprised the Additional Director, Health, of various issues in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency.

The delegation demanded an ambulance facility at Junga and the identification of land for a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Trai panchayat.

It also sought filling of vacant posts and ensuring the sanctioned bed strength in the health facilities in the constituency.

“The Additional Director assured us that a lab technician will be provided at Junga shortly and a radiographer will be appointed in Mashobra. Also, diagnostic facilities will be made available at the PHCs,” said HKS president Kuldeep Tanwar.