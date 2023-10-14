Amendments to SDP subject to Supreme Court nod: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the amendments proposed to the Shimla Development Plan (SDP), as approved by the Cabinet, would be subject to the approval from the Supreme Court.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said that his government would protecting green areas and enhance the number of green belts. “At present, there is a complete ban on construction in Shimla, as per the Supreme Court (SC) orders. The apex court had allowed the BJP government to formulate the SDP, which was submitted last year,” he added.

He said that the Cabinet nod to amendments to the SDP was part of a procedure and all further decisions with regard to constructions would be subject to the Supreme Court’s approval. “Our government will not allow construction on plots that have even one green or dry tree in Jakhu hills. Furthermore, construction will be banned on plots where green or dry trees have been found axed or fallen,” he added.

Sukhu said that the notification would be submitted in the Supreme Court and the SDP would be implemented only after the permission of the court. He added, “The previous BJP government had proposed to allow the construction of one and a half floors in green areas. In view of the recent rain disaster, we have decided that if there is a green or dry tree on a plot in a green area and efforts are made to remove it, we will declare it a green plot,” he added.

