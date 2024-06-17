American base jumper who went missing on June 13 found dead in Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

An American base jumper was found dead in Spiti valley of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti today. He went missing on June 13.

Mayank Chaudhary, SP, Lahaul and Spiti, said Bokstahlar was reported missing on June 13 at Kaza police station, prompting an immediate search. On the same day, his rented motorcycle was found abandoned near a location close to Tashigang.

“On June 14, with the assistance of the Dogra Regiment of the Army, a drone identified a parachute lodged in a deep ravine between “Kee” and “Tashigang”. On June 15 specialised teams from ITBP and SDRF were deployed to conduct rescue,” the SP said.

“Today, the search concluded with the discovery of Trevor Bokstahlar’s body in the ravine. Police have been in constant communication with the American Embassy, ensuring all necessary procedures are followed for repatriation of Bokstahlar’s body,” he added.

