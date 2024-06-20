Amid crisis, Shimla toilets to get water from nullahs

Shimla, June 19
In view of the prevailing water crisis in the town, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is considering stopping the supply of drinking water to all public toilets in the town and rather feed these facilities with tankers and water drawn from nullahs.
Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan said besides residential areas, the drinking water was being supplied to public toilets. “There are more than 100 public toilets in the town. A lot of water can be saved if we stop supplying drinking water to these facilities and rather give water via tankers or from nullahs,” he said.
With this, the residential areas will be able to get additional drinking water and it will also help ease the ongoing water crisis, he added.
Meanwhile, Shimla experienced another day of water shortage as the town got only 33.75 Million of Litre per Day (MLD) water. Out of this, 21.25 MLD water was supplied from Gumma, 9.86 MLD from Giri, 1.45 MLD from Churot, 0.45MLD from Chairh and 0.74 MLD from Koti Brandi scheme.
Kavita Thakur, a resident of Totu, said, “We have to stand in queues for hours to get water from handpumps. Due to water shortage, we are not able to wash our clothes, especially children’s school uniform.”
On Thursday, the SJPNL will supply drinking water to Ram Bazar, Fingask, Ruldubhatta, Idgah, PNT Colony, Kalibari and Algon villa in the Central Zone; Jakhu, Stokes Place, Corner House and US Club in the Lakkar Bazar Zone and Summer Hill (Andri, May Villa, Lower Summerhill and MI Room), Boileauganj and Tutikandi in the Chaura Maidan Zone.
