Amid drought fear, Mandi DC asks Jal Shakti dept to maintain supply

Mandi, June 19

In an effort to tackle the imminent water shortage in Mandi, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed the Jal Shakti Department ensure that water supply schemes remain uninterrupted.

This directive comes in light of the ongoing meetings, which have been taking place since April, to address the pressing need for consistent drinking water supply for the locals. Chairing a meeting held though video conferencing yesterday, the DC underscored the critical importance of sustained water supply to fight the potential drinking water crisis.

Emphasising proactive measures, he directed Jal Shakti Department officials to ensure seamless operation of water supply schemes across the district. In areas facing water scarcity due to depleted water sources, he mandated the augmentation of supply from alternative schemes to ensure equitable access to drinking water.

Furthermore, the DC issued a stern plea to residents to conscientiously conserve drinking water and refrain from diverting it for non-essential purposes like irrigation. Due to the seriousness of the situation, the state government has imposed a restriction on leave for Jal Shakti Department personnel, mandating their presence to oversee water management efforts.

The meeting, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rathour, Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar, all sub-divisional magistrates and key officials from the Jal Shakti Department, focused on strategizing immediate and long-term solutions to mitigate water scarcity concerns in Mandi district.

As the region braces for potential water challenges, the DC reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring reliable access to drinking water for all residents, underscoring the collaborative efforts essential for overcoming this critical problem.

