Amid heatwave, BJP’s Satpal Satti for closure of educational institutes in lower areas of Himachal

Una, June 17
BJP MLA from Una Satpal Singh Satti today demanded that all educational institutions in the lower regions of the state be closed with immediate effect in view of the extreme heat conditions.
He said Una district was part of the lower plains of the state and was enduring unprecedented hot weather.
In a press release issued here, Satti said the maximum temperature during the day was hovering between 45 and 46° C, and many children had reportedly fallen sick due to the extreme weather conditions.
He said officers sitting in air conditioned rooms were unaware of the fact that students in government educational institutions did not have access to cold water.
They had to drink water stored in the open in steel/brick masonry tanks, which were very hot due to the heatwave, Satti added.
The BJP MLA said the old system of annual school holidays starting from 14 July was practiced in Una district because, during the monsoons, the rivulets would swell up and very few schools were established in the district. Consequently, children had to walk across many villages to reach their schools.
However, today, there is a school in every area of the district and all water channels have bridges over them, he added.
“The Education Department should change the annual holidays from the monsoons to the summers, at least in Una district, to prevent children from getting sick,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis